One Paine College President finalists under the microscope ahead of vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paine College will decide between the two finalists to be the school’s next president during a vote on Saturday. Both men bring higher education experience, but one of them is under the microscope for a closer review.

A few days after Paine College announced its finalists for President, a mysterious email was sent to NewsChannel 6 by a group called ‘We Care for PC’ with the title ‘IMPORTANT READ NOW.’

The message focused on the candidate who comes from Southern University. And sheds light on alleged problems on and off campus.

The next Paine College president could come down to either Dr. Brandon Dumas or Dr. Jerry Hardee. Both men would bring with them higher education experience. But the spotlight is on one candidate, Brandon Dumas.

We spoke with Baton Rouge attorney Christopher Alexander about one of the many tips we received about Dumas. He said he was hired to investigate the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, which is a non-profit tax charity where Dumas is Chairman of the Board.

“I found significant violations of both federal law and state election law,” Attorney Alexander said. “I turned it over to the Legislative Auditor’s Office and the Legislative Auditor’s Office is, in my understanding, completing a comprehensive investigation into the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on the Aging. I don’t anticipate that it’s going to be a good report.”

A Greater Baton Rouge Business Report article claims the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce hired Alexander. It states a two month investigation into the Council on Aging shows a co-mingling of council and political action committee dollars.

“I would suspect that if he’s the chairman of the council on the aging, that significant responsibility should rest with him,” he said.

Another allegation claims Dumas’ office at Southern University, where he is Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, was also erroneous.

A Change.org petition posted by an alum blames Dumas’ office for mismanagement of funds, nepotism, bullying and lack of professionalism. It called on an investigation by the school’s board and to date has received more than 600 signatures.

I reached out to the President’s Office at Southern to verify whether an online response to that petition was true. It claims the President plans to meet with the board. I have not heard back.

I also so spoke with Michael Thurman who is Chairman of Paine’s Search Committee. He had no official comment and said the committee will be voting for Paine’s next President Saturday.