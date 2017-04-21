Several people claim their car windows were shot while driving in Clarks Hill last week

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WJBF)- Several people claim their car windows have been shot at in the Clarks Hill area of Edgefield County.

The biggest rash happened last Thursday evening. Windows in at least three cars were hit, according to victims’ accounts in incident reports. A victim tells NewsChannel 6 that investigators believe the damages came from a pellet gun.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but it was close. The person who pulled the trigger is still out there.

“All of the sudden my passenger side window just exploded,” said Terri Snyder.

A flash of violence interrupted her drive home on a country road last week. It happened around 9 p.m.

“At first I thought it might have been a deer, but then I kind of thought that it sounded more like a gunshot,” she said.

She pulled into Sportsman’s Corner, just a few hundred yards away.

“I was going to go on home, but I was too upset to drive,” she said.

Within minutes she was joined by another victim…then another.

Those two cars were carrying children.

“Their windows didn’t shatter like mine did,” Snyder said. “They were still in tact…[but] all broken, you know. I was just very very glad that it didn’t go like mine did because those kids would have been hurt.”

Incident reports show the shots caused $800 worth of damage to the three cars, but any emotional wounds inflicted can’t be fixed at a bodyshop.

“There was a little boy in the car that came up after me,” Snyder said. “But he was crying. He was extremely upset. I mean it took a lot to calm him down.”

The next day, another man reported his car had been hit the same night in the same general area.

Snyder says she believes her car was struck somewhere in between the Cannon Mill neighborhood right here and the Summer Lake neighborhood.

“A lot of hiding places…a lot of woods that they could be in,” she said.

The speed limit on the road is 50 miles per hour.

Snyder says she believes the shooter was aiming at cars’ windows.

“I think it was pretty obvious they were doing that because they hit three of them,” she said.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with another local who says he’s been hearing lots of reports of blown out windows in the area.

“I actually got shot myself, too,” Carson Powell said, pointing at an indention in his taillight.

No one has been arrested yet.

Locals say they have heard reports of another shooting incident in the area last Saturday.

We are working to confirm that.