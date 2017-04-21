These bugs are beautiful

Augusta,Ga (WJBF)They were standing in line to be bugged.

Absolutely they’re drawn to the beard,” said Matt Spivey.

At the Scared Heart Garden Festival they are spreading their wings, at the butterfly exhibit.

“It just bring calmness to you and brings back memories from your childhood,” said Sharyn Altman at the butterfly exhibit.

“Oh I love them I grow certain plants just to have them in the yard,” said one visitor.

“It’s a real hands on experience inside the exhibit you can get up close and personal with these insects and people really like that.

“I’m attracted to butterflies and they are attracted to my garden,” said Thelma Gilchrist.

here are Monarchs butterflies, Painted Ladies, and these guys.

“Zebra Longwings and a lot of people have probably never seen Zebra Longwings,” said Sharyn.

Getting rid of insects is a billion dollar business there’s sprays and chemicals do you think Raid is going to make a butterfly spray forget about it

“It’s not an insect well,” said Matt.

“We technically it is an insect,” we corrected.

“When they’re flying on your face and your hands there not insects they’re no mosquitoes,” he said.

“They’re the most beautiful insect,” said Thelma.

But they’re still are insects and if you’re not familiar with them you can still get butterflies in the stomach getting this close.

“Some children are actually afraid to hold them even though the mother is holding them they’re afraid it’s going to bite them,” said Sharyn.

But they float like butterflies and do not sting like a bee,

“It’s the angel of the bug world,” said Matt.

So say hey there butterfly you’re okay by me.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.