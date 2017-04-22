Chile’s Niemann wins 2017 Junior Invitational

Junior Invitational Press Release:

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. – Joaquin Neimann of Chile shot a third-round 67 on Saturday to finish at 12 under par and claim victory at the 2017 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.

Neimann shot a 67 on Thursday finishing round one in the lead, but had fallen one stroke behind by the end of play on Friday. Consistent play on Saturday, including dependable drives and a sure putter lifted the Chilean junior to 12 under on hole No. 13, which proved to be the winning score. This was Neimann’s second win in as many weeks, claiming victory at the AJGA TaylorMade-Adidas Junior at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, FL last weekend.

This year was Neimann’s third appearance at the Junior Invitational after a banner 2016 season during which he scored six wins including the IMG Junior World Championship and the Toyota Junior World Cup. He presently is ranked No. 2 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Runner-up at the 2017 Junior Invitational was 2016 defending champion Austin Eckroat of Edmund, OK who finished at 8 under. Rounding out the top 10 finishers are:

T3 Garrett Barber (Stuart, FL) -7

T3 Min Woo Lee (Australia) -7

T3 Davis Shore (Knoxville, TN) -7

6 John Axelsen (Denmark) -6

T7 Jacob Bergeron (Slidell, LA) -5

T7 Sean Maruyama (Japan) -5

T7 Cameron John (Australia) -5

10 Michael Sanders (Davidson, NC) -4

View the full leaderboard at www.juniorinvitational.com.