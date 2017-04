Augusta, G.A. (WJBF) – Grovetown police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old. Elijah Lamar Singleton was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. near Battle Street.

Singleton is 5’4″ and about 145 lbs. Officers say he was wearing a white Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas pants with a red strip.

Investigators believe he is on an orange mountain bike. If you have any information on where he is please call police.