Gaffeney, S.C. (WJBF) – The president of Limestone College is retiring after 25 years on the job. Dr. Walt Griffin is leaving the historic liberal arts institution in Gaffeney.

The announcement was made on Friday at the Board of Trustees meeting. He plans to continue to stay until the end of the 2017 fall semester.

Administrators are in the search process for his replacement. There is no word on any candidates, just yet.