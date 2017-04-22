Paine College selects former Valdosta State employee for President

AUGUSTA, GA, APRIL 22, 2017 – The Paine College Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Jerry L. Hardee as the finalist to become the next president of Paine.

Dr. Hardee, retired college president and educator, was one of two finalists under consideration. At the conclusion of contract negotiations with Dr. Hardee, the Board will present the new president to the College family and community. The other finalist was Dr. Brandon K. Dumas, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“The Search Committee submitted an impressive cadre of candidates,” commented Attorney Barbara E. Bouknight, Chairman of the Board. “We held four panel interviews with two finalists that included students, faculty, staff, administrative cabinet, alumni and community members. The feedback received from the panelists was extremely helpful. We strived to conduct a transparent search and are profoundly grateful to members of the Search Committee, panelists, and to all who participated in this process.”

Attorney Michael Thurmond, Chair of the Search Committee, said, “Dr. Hardee has an excellent track record of accomplishments and is looked upon as a veteran in higher education who comes with a wealth of experience in executive leadership, management, fundraising and development, and enrollment. Dr. Hardee “fits” the Institution and has the necessary administrative and academic leadership to lead Paine College.”