Augusta seeking volunteers willing to serve

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several Augusta churches and non-profits are getting together for a day of service next Saturday.

It’s called CityServe Augusta, and it’s organized by the leaders of several local churches. The large-scale day of community service will give the community a chance to perform various tasks, such as beautifying city streets, schools and parks.

CityServe is part of City Hope Alliance, a faith-based organization committed to transforming communities with Christ-centered hope by empowering local leaders and utilizing resources.

There are dozens of projects they need volunteers for. Click here to serve on Saturday, April 29 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.