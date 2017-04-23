Braves give up three straight home runs, drop sixth consecutive game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cesar Hernandez, Aaron Altherr and Odubel Herrera hit consecutive homers in the eighth, Zach Eflin threw seven sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Matt Kemp went deep for the Braves, who have lost six in a row after winning five straight.

Pinch-hitter Michael Saunders lined a double to right leading off the bottom of the eighth off reliever Arodys Vizcaino (1-1). Hernandez followed with a drive to right for his fourth homer and a 3-1 lead. Altherr hit Vizcaino’s next pitch into Philadelphia’s bullpen in right-center. Lefty Ian Krol entered and Herrera connected on a 3-2 pitch the opposite-way to left-center to make it 5-1.

It was the eighth time in franchise history the Phillies hit three straight homers and first since June 13, 2008 when Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Pat Burrell went back-to-back-to-back at St. Louis.

Eflin gave up one run and three hits in seven sharp innings in his second start since replacing injured righty Clay Buchholz.

Joey Rodriguez (1-0) got two outs in the eighth to earn the win and Hector Neris finished with a shaky ninth. Neris allowed one run and left the bases loaded.