Fire investigation underway in Aiken County after person found dead inside home

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken County investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that left one person dead.

Saturday night, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and New Ellenton Fire Department responded to a home on Cedar Street that was on fire.

Fire crews found one person dead inside the home.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation to help determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.