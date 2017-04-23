Investigators searching for two women accused of stealing bracelet worth more than $34,000 from Windsor Fine Jewelers

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Investigators are working to find the suspects responsible for stealing a platinum diamond bracelet from Windsor Jewelers on Washington Road in Augusta.

According to an incident report, an employee was checking inventory last Friday, when he noticed the bracelet, valued at more than $34,000, was missing.

Surveillance video shows two women looking at the bracelet in the store on April 8.

Video then shows one of the female suspects taking the bracelet from the display prop and hiding it before leaving the store.

The bracelet is noted as having 156 round diamonds with a total carat weight of 4.54.