Local boy in need for a bone marrow match

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)– A local 8-year-old is battling a rare health condition called Aplastic Anemia. His family and friends gathered to host a potentially life saving event.

The Moore family is in search for a perfect match for a bone marrow transplant that could cure Alex. He couldn’t be there this weekend because he can’t leave his home due to being exposed to germs.

Hundreds still came out to the bone marrow donor drive to try to find a match.

“The first thing I wanted to do is ask God why. Why is this happening? It tested our faith,” Moore said.

Alex Moore’s father Matthew is trying to understand why his 8-year-old son was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia 3-years-old. The blood disorder causes the body’s bone marrow not to make new blood cells.

Doctors told the family Alex needs a bone marrow transplant to live. While finding a perfect match is hard, the family has faith.

“My wife sat down and said we’ve got to pick. Are we going to believe in Him, or not?” Moore said.

The family is believing that match could be in the C.S.R.A, so they held a benefit where people were tested.

“It’s as easy as a swab of the cheek. It really is. You swab your cheek, put it in an envelope and mail it in, then you’re on the national bone marrow registry,” Moore explained.

Sarah Hayden donated. She has children Alex’s age, so this situation hits close to home for her.

“It breaks my heart as a mother. I can’t imagine what they’re going through at all. If it was my children, I would move heaven and Earth to make anything and everything happen for them,” Hayden said.

Moore said when people come to a drive like this, your name goes on the national registry, helping others like Alex.

“I mean the community comes together, total strangers we’ve never met praying for Alex or giving to Alex. It has been… I don’t have words to describe how thankful I am to people that have been so selfless,” Moore said.

If you didn’t make it out to the drive this weekend, you can still be tested for a bone marrow match and possibly be the perfect one.

Visit the website: Bethechange.org.