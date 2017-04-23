Rain washes out NASCAR race at Bristol until Monday

By and Published:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) – NASCAR has postponed the Monster Energy Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway because of heavy rain that is not expected to let up on Sunday.

The race was pushed until Monday at 1 p.m.

Weather has been a problem all weekend at Bristol, where Friday qualifications were washed out. On Saturday, the Xfinity Series race had a lengthy stoppage for rain.

Cup points leader Kyle Larson will start on the pole next to Chase Elliott.

Bristol officials this year applied a VHT resin to the track surface that is intended to enhance grip. But the nonstop rain has washed away most of the tire rubber accumulated through three practice sessions.

It’s unclear if both the preferred bottom lane and top line will work on Monday. If only one lane works, it could turn into a throwback Bristol race in which bumping is the only way to pass a car.

