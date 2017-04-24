Aiken council members cracking down on e-cigarettes

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)– Leaders in Aiken talking about E-cigarettes tonight.

The electronic smokes have been on the market for about a decade, and many say it’s too soon to know long-term effects of vaping.

A new amendment to the public smoking ordinance, which bans e-cigarette use inside public spaces, like restaurants, faces final approval tonight in Aiken. Banning e-cigarettes in city parks will also be discussed.

Tim O’Briant, Communications Director for the City of Aiken, said there’s no support showing the devices are not dangerous, so the city council has chosen to shed light on the issue.

“Public health and safety are the primary concerns of the city. Some could make an argument that the science isn’t there to prove e-cigarettes don’t have a second-hand smoke characteristic, but better safe than sorry,” O’Briant said.

The owner of Victorious Vapors, Scottie Wolkow, disagreed.

“What the vast majority of people think about e-cigarettes is that they’re just like a cigarette. That couldn’t be further from the truth. The chemicals that do come out are so limited and they dissipate so fast into the atmosphere, as far as I know, there are no harmful side effects at all,” Wolkow told NewsChannel 6.

Wolkow understands why officials want to ban the use of e-cigarettes inside government facilities.

“As far as parks and outside facilities, I think that’s so ridiculous. Because if it is outside and it is water vapor and there is no second hand affects to anybody, Why would you ban it outside?” he questioned.

O’Briant says the city owns the parks, and under the rights as property owner, can set any policy it wishes.

“That’s so children can go and participate in youth sports without being involved in cigarette smoke, vaping or any tobacco products,” O’Briant said.

He said there hasn’t been opposition from officials or citizens to add the new technology of vaping to existing policy.

If the amendment to ban e-cigarette smoking inside public buildings passes tonight, the city code will become effective immediately.