Arrests made in New Ellenton house fire, death

Related Coverage Fire investigation underway in Aiken County after person found dead inside New Ellenton home

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with a weekend fire in which a man was found dead.

18-year-old Kayla Nicole Moore and 17-year-old Jayson Antonio Miles were arrested on Sunday by Rockdale County deputies in Conyers, Ga.

They were arrested on a warrant for Grand Larceny, in connection with the victim’s missing vehicle.

The two are charged with Murder, Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy and Arson for the fire on Cedar Street in New Ellenton on Saturday.

Fire crews found one person dead inside the home, that night. Their autopsy is currently underway.

Moore and Miles are currently awaiting extradition back to Aiken County.