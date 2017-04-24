At least six people claim their cars shot on Martintown Road in Edgefield County

Related Coverage Several people claim their car windows were shot while driving in Clarks Hill last week

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WJBF)- NewsChannel 6 has confirmed two more reports of people claiming their cars were shot in Edgefield County.

We first told you about this on Friday, when we reported four victims had claimed cars were shot on Martintown Road near Clarks Hill Lake on the evening of Thursday, April 13. We now know of at least two more reports of shootings in the area.

“I was riding down the road talking to my mom,” said Alayna Chambers, 13. “And while we were riding down the road, I looked out the window and I heard this really loud noise.”

She found herself just inches away from a puncture in the rear window.

“I heard it was a rock that hit the window, and I turned around…and Alayna started screaming that somebody had shot the window,” said Sherrie Chambers, Alayna’s mom.

But things could have been worse. Terri Snyder was driving on the same stretch of Martintown Road, just minutes ahead of the Chambers, when her passenger window was totally blown out.

“The officer told me that because of the tint that’s on the window…that it held the whole window into place,” Chambers said.

Four people claimed their cars were hit that evening. But their stories are just pieces of what appears to be a larger pattern.

Last week we reported that four people claimed their cars were hit on Martintown Road on the 13th. We have now confirmed that two more people have also claimed their cars were hit on Martintown Road, one on April 8 and one on April 19.

NewsChannel 6 ‘s two messages to the Edgefield Sherriff’s Office have gone unanswered. But a look at the incident reports gives some insight into the type of weapon or weapons that may have been used.

One report says the victim’s car had what appeared to be “a mark consistent with a bullet ricochet.” Another report describes a window that “appeared to have been shot with either a bb gun or a pellet gun.” A third report comes from a man who says he thought a rock had struck his windshield while driving in the area, but since hearing reports of other cars being “struck by a BB gun.” he now believes his car was also struck by a BB.

We don’t know of any arrests made in the case so far, but we do know that some people in the area are taking precautions.

“My stomach drops every time we come through and I ask the kids to duck,” Chambers said. “Just because you never know.”

We will continue to follow this investigation.

If you or someone you know has been shot at while driving on Martintown Road, you can email me at AMaxwell@wjbf.com.