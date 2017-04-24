Augusta gets reimbursed for hurricane expenses

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s payback time for Augusta in the sheltering of Hurricane Mathew evacuees.

Last October the city played host to about 4-thousand Chatham County residents who were ordered out in advance of the big storm.

They spent three days sheltered in Augusta mostly in city schools.

Chatham County has issued a check to Augusta for more than 464 thousand dollars.

Of that money, more than 411-thousand will go to the Richmond County Board of Education.

32-thousand goes to Augusta’s recreation and parks department.

16-thousand will go to Augusta University Medical Center.

And 4-thousand goes to the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.