Augusta gets reimbursed for hurricane expenses

By Published:
After thousands evacuated to Augusta from Savannah as a part of an agreement between the Garden City and Chatham County ahead of Hurricane Matthew, they are starting to head home.
After thousands evacuated to Augusta from Savannah as a part of an agreement between the Garden City and Chatham County ahead of Hurricane Matthew, they are starting to head home.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s payback time for Augusta in the sheltering of Hurricane Mathew evacuees.

Last October the city played host to about 4-thousand Chatham County residents who were ordered out in advance of the big storm.

They spent three days sheltered in Augusta mostly in city schools.

Chatham County has issued a check to Augusta for more than 464 thousand dollars.

Of that money, more than 411-thousand will go to the Richmond County Board of Education.

32-thousand goes to Augusta’s recreation and parks department.

16-thousand will go to Augusta University Medical Center.

And 4-thousand goes to the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s