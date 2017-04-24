“Augusta Rocks,”a group like no other, continues to grow

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)– A local group that paints rocks, hides them, then shares findings on social media keeps growing.

The group “Augusta Rocks” has more than 10,000 followers on Facebook since it began in December.

If you find one of their painted rocks anywhere in the area, you’re asked to share a picture on social media.

Dozens of people met Saturday for the first ever rock trade event and to meet fellow rock hiders.

“Hide them wherever you want. You just want to make people’s day brighter. It’s just kind of like spreading joy– you just kind of want to spread joy by hiding this little piece of love,” Allissa Bates, Augusta Rocks founder, said.

Bates and her family started a similar group when they lived in Washington state– it grew to more than 30,000 followers.

