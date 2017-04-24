Barnwell police chief fired

By Published:
Barnwell Police Chief Reuben Black was terminated Monday night

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – Barnwell’s top cop is out of a job. The city council voted to terminate Chief Reuben Black Monday night.

Chief Black has been on administrative leave since February 6th when city officials found out that he was being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Details of that investigation have not been released but Barnwell Mayor Edward Lemon tells NewsChannel 6 that council members felt that moving on was “in the best interest of the city”. He says the investigation has been turned over to the solicitor’s office.

No decision has been made about a new chief. Mayor Lemon says Capt. Brian Johnson will continue to serve as interim chief as he has since Black was placed on administrative leave.

