Commission to consider in house program for demolitions

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) These are just some of the hundreds of blighted buildings plaguing this section of the Bethlehem neighborhood.

“The longer we wait the worst the properties look and it makes us look bad as a city overall,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Right now the city hires private companies to tear down blight, but the demand outpaces the $400 thousand dollar budget and that has some saying the city should create its own in house demolition crew.

“So if we could get an in house crew together and get started maybe we could tear down a lot of the houses which would make it a little more enticing for people to move to Augusta,” said Commissioner Williams.

But some don’t see a new city program as the answer.

“Just the startup costs alone does the 400 thousand dollars cover it no then you know maintenance employees if we cause damage to somebody’s house,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

The proposal calls for the in house demolition program to be set up in 60 days.

“Would you like to see this done this year or maybe do some analysis and wait till next year I would prefer seeing it done this year we still have a large amount of houses in Augusta that look very bad,” said Commissioner Williams.

“You can’t do a budget or a business plan in 60 days to where all the numbers are there risks are there we’ve got to be considerate of the taxpayers’ dollars,” says Commissioner Guilfoyle.

The average cost of hiring a contractor to tear down the cost of a blighted building is more than 6000 dollars but the exact cost of creating an in house demolition program is not known now, but commissioners are expected to discuss the proposal during the Engineering Services Committee meeting Tuesday.