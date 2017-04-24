Multiple injuries in I-20 18-wheeler accident

By Published: Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic brought to a standstill on I-20 in Warren County after four-vehicle accident.

The wreck happened around 9:26 Monday morning near milemarker 158 on the eastbound side of the interstate.

In total, four vehicles were involved; two 18-wheelers, one truck and one car.

We’re told the man driving one of the 18-wheelers was severely injured. Others involved suffered only minor injuries.

EMA says it took 45 minutes to remove the driver from the 18-wheeler.

As of 11:30 a.m., traffic is backed up close to 10 miles with one lane open.

 

