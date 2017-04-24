Richmond County Sheriffs office rolls out new summer initiatives to reduce crime

By Published:

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sherriff’s office is announcing the implementation of several proactive initiatives that will continue throughout the spring and summer. Many of the initiatives will focus on gun violence in the community while maintaining Sheriff Roundtrees  promise to the community to keep it safe and secure. Other programs will focus on safe driving and checkpoints to insure safe, licensed and insured motorists. Many of these checkpoints will be in troubled neighborhoods rather than on open highways as in the past.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton says it a proactive approach to building a stronger bond between police and the community.

“We’ve seen an increase in gun violence, aggravated assaults with guns, but we have seen a significant reduction in homicides. The Sheriff looks at every one of those gun assaults as a potential homicide and so we want to get out in front of it and make sure we’re doing everything we can and using every resource available to keep the community safe,” Clayton said.

The Sheriff hopes that with an increased police presence and new initiatives it will garner the support from the community and the homicides in Richmond county will be reduced significantly.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s