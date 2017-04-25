Bonds to fund Project Jackson go up for sale next week

Related Coverage North Augusta City Council approves steps towards moving part of Railroad Avenue, Greenlights additional work on Project Jackson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Project Jackson will move ahead, despite no funding yet for the hotel and senior center that are part of the project.

North Augusta City Council approved bonds for those projects Monday.

The city is protected by a Municipal Improvement District, which requires the developer to pay taxes for the senior center, whether it’s built or not.

The developer says if the senior center doesn’t get built, the taxes would be paid with revenue from the baseball stadium parking.

Those bonds could go up for sale next week.

The official groundbreaking will come sometime after that sale.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.