EXCLUSIVE: ‘Saggy Pants Ordinance’ making its way to Aiken County Council floor

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Saggy pants could also be a fashion trend of the past in Aiken County, if some leaders have their way.

County Vice Chairman Andrew Siders spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 6 about a saggy pants ordinance that is making its way to the council floor.

While the Aiken County Attorney is drafting the ordinance, Vice Chairman Siders is drumming up support to end the trend once and for all.

Clothing is a form of self-expression, but exposed undergarments is not the type of self-expression Aiken County leaders want to see in their community.

“It’s not just saggy pants,” said Siders. “It’s the point of showing your underwear, underneath it.”

“Well to show your underwear is disrespectful,” Aiken County District 8 Councilman Willar Hightower told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

For years, council has discussed outlawing the controversial trend, but it’s taken a back to seat to other issues.

Now that other counties have been successful at enacting and patrolling saggy pants, Siders says it’s time to get the ball rolling in Aiken.

“It’s a shame that we have to have an ordinance for something like this, that’s a common decency issue, but unfortunately we have to do it.” Siders told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Since the ordinance is still in the early stages, warnings and fines aren’t set in stone.

Still, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on board with the proposed regulation, because stopping violators could give deputies a chance to ensure they don’t have any other outstanding warrants.

But like with any new ordinance having the manpower to see it through is always a big part of the discussion.

“How would you go about enforcing something like this?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Well you simply, once you pass the ordinance we see somebody going down the street showing their underwear we stop and get them.” Hightower said.

Siders has spoken to local pastors who have suggested educating violators as part of the warning period.

Aiken’s saggy pants ordinance would extend to include any place you can be seen in public.

