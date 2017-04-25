Golden Apple: Erica Lane

(Louisville, GA)

Erica Lane went to Jefferson County High School and now she teaches at Jefferson County High School. She took a teaching job in North Georgia right after college, but felt the pull to come back where it all started.

“I was still living in a rural area, in a small town,” Lane says. “I thought, if I’m going to live in a small area, I’m going to be home with people I know–give back to the community.”

She teaches Algebra and Pre-Calculus and tries to get her students to enjoy what can be a very challenging subject.

“I just always had a love for numbers and critical thinking and problem solving. I have a little bit of a background in engineering, and when a Math position became open, I applied for it, and have been here ever since.”

These students will graduate in a few short weeks. They’ll have a stronger foundation for whatever comes next, thanks to Ms. Lane.

“I just want them to be successful, that’s it. We don’t really talk about a plan for a career because I know that life throws curveballs at you. At any given moment, your career plans can change. So, we just talk about the things that you need to do in order to be a successful adult.”

Congratulations Erica Lane. Your decision to come home continues to pay off for every student fortunate enough to be in your classroom.

“My rewards are their success,” she says. “As you said, Math is difficult. A lot of our kids don’t like Math. At the end of the day, when I have a kid who says, I think I learned, or I’m better at this, or this is the first time I’ve ever felt successful in class, that’s what I like to hear. That they’re growing to develop a love for numbers.”