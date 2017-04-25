Harlem’s Essick records hat-trick in Bulldogs first round playoff win over Swainsboro

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Thanks in part to a hat-trick from Katie Essick, the Harlem Bulldogs took care of Swainsboro 5-1 in their first round GHSA playoff game. Harlem will host Elbert County next week in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
GHSA girls soccer playoffs – First Round
Aquinas 3, Savannah Christian 4
Swainsboro 1, Harlem 5
Screven County 2, Vidalia 4
Washington County 1, Fitzgerald 4
Toombs County 2, Glenn Hills 3
Cairo 4, Thomson 0
Hephzibah 0, Columbus 16
Westover 1, Richmond Academy 10
SCHSL baseball playoffs – First Round
Calhoun Falls 2, Wagener-Salley 14
Christ Church 0, Fox Creek 10
Marion 1, Barnwell 2
Silver Bluff, Latta
Strom Thurmond 5, Wade Hampton 6
South Aiken 1, Greenville 5
Daniel 0, North Augusta 10
Aiken 4, B-HP 0