Harlem’s Essick records hat-trick in Bulldogs first round playoff win over Swainsboro

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Thanks in part to a hat-trick from Katie Essick, the Harlem Bulldogs took care of Swainsboro 5-1 in their first round GHSA playoff game. Harlem will host Elbert County next week in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

GHSA girls soccer playoffs – First Round

Aquinas 3, Savannah Christian 4

Swainsboro 1, Harlem 5

Screven County 2, Vidalia 4

Washington County 1, Fitzgerald 4

Toombs County 2, Glenn Hills 3

Cairo 4, Thomson 0

Hephzibah 0, Columbus 16

Westover 1, Richmond Academy 10

SCHSL baseball playoffs – First Round

Calhoun Falls 2, Wagener-Salley 14

Christ Church 0, Fox Creek 10

Marion 1, Barnwell 2

Silver Bluff, Latta

Strom Thurmond 5, Wade Hampton 6

South Aiken 1, Greenville 5

Daniel 0, North Augusta 10

Aiken 4, B-HP 0