Jenkins County Hospital closing

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Optim Health System announced Tuesday that the Jenkins County Medical Center will be closing in June.

Effective June 24th, the Jenkins Medical Center will be closed and merged into the Screven Medical Center in Sylvania.

The closure will result in the loss of 55 full-time and part-time jobs at the facility.

Optim says that they will continue to provide primary medical care in Millen and Jenkins County at it’s Primary Care center at 961 East Winthrope Avenue.

All current patients at the Jenkins County Medical Center will be offered the chance to transfer to the Screven location.

Medical records previously held at Jenkins will now be maintained at Screven. Patients needing copies of their records should call 478-982-4221 and request connection to the Records Department.

Patients may call 912-564-5290 from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM Monday through Friday, or visit www.jenkins.optimhealth.com if they have any questions.

