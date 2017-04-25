Nate Teymer resigns as Augusta University women’s basketball coach

From Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta University women’s head basketball coach Nate Teymer announced his resignation on Tuesday, April 25. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

Nate Teymer was introduced as the eighth head coach in the program’s 43-year history on April 1, 2010 at a press conference on the Summerville Campus of Augusta University. Teymer compiled a 96-96 (.500) record in his seven seasons in Augusta.

“Augusta University owes Nate Teymer a great deal of gratitude,” Director of Athletics Clint Bryant said. “He took over a very difficult situation seven years ago in our women’s basketball program and has transitioned it to one of respectability in the PBC and the NCAA Southeast Region. We thank him for his commitment to our program and to our student athletes. We wish him and his wife Phylicia the very best as they relocate to Austin, Texas. They will always be a very special part of Jaguar Nation, and for that we are grateful.”

In his first season at the helm of the Jaguars in 2010-11, Teymer inherited a squad that combined for five wins the previous two seasons. He guided the Jags to a 4-0 start that season to begin a new era of women’s hoops in Augusta.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Teymer said. “I want to thank Augusta University, the city of Augusta, and the entire Jaguar Nation for their support of our women’s basketball program. It was an honor to represent such an outstanding university and athletic department. Seven years ago, Clint Bryant gave me an opportunity to lead this program. With his leadership, support, and passion for having his student-athletes excel, he made this a very special place to work. Augusta University will always have a special place in my heart and for that I am thankful.”

During the 2012-13 season in his third year at the helm, Teymer transformed a program that won just one game three years ago into a No. 1 seed for the PBC Tournament and an eighth-ranked team in the NCAA Southeast Region. Teymer led Augusta to a 21-6 overall record and a 14-5 mark in the league to earn his first PBC Coach of the Year honor. The 14 conference victories marked two more wins than the previous four seasons combined (12).

Teymer earned his second PBC Coach of the Year honor in the 2015-16 season as he took his team to the regional championship game in the NCAA Tournament and picked up a No. 25 national ranking. Competing as Augusta University for the first time in 2015-16, the Jags earned the eighth seed and made their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance all time.