Saggy pants leave commission tied up

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Banning saggy pants is an issue some city leaders are not ready right now to try on.

“I want to be supportive but I also want to understand the broader community implications,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

City leaders were presented with ordinances from other governments in Georgia and one from Louisiana, that now outlaw wearing pants too low.

“If you don’t address this thing it’s going to get worse and worse and worse even girls are doing the same thing now and I think it’s embarrassing,” says Commissioner Marion Williams who is leading the charge for new regulations.

But some believe the commission would be acting wrong by becoming the pants police.

“It’s not different when I was growing up long hair was in style our parents didn’t like it our grandparents didn’t like it’s a culture thing and I realize that,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“Let me tell you something that’s different then long hair and your long underwear showing I mean there’s a big difference where do we stop at where,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Some commissioners say the school system could take the lead in banning saggy pants.

“If they say you can’t come to the football games or the basketball game they’ll pull their pants up,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“But since there are other cities doing it I don’t see a problem with us going ahead and adopt something,” said Commissioner Williams.

The city attorney told commissioners he could draft an ordinance that would be legal but a motion to have him proceed failed on a two-two vote in the public services committee, but this doesn’t end the issue it goes to the full commission without the committee recommendation.