RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

45-year-old Conswella Venise Pereira was last seen on March 28th at 10:40 a.m. at a home on the 2300 block of Kobuk Lane.

Pereira is known to hang out in the Meadowbrook and Barton Chapel Road area.

If you have any information on where she can be found, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.