Spring Soiree and golf tournament a major fundraiser for Symphony Orchestra Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga.– As the Pops at the Bell series wraps up this week for Symphony Orchestra Augusta, another big event is right around the corner.

First things first: Steep Canyon Rangers will take the stage at 7:30pm Thursday, April 27th. This is authentic American bluegrass! The sound formed in the Carolinas and now heard across the globe. The Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers have recorded with Steve Martin, Edie Brickell, Paul McCartney, and The Dixie Chicks. Now see them live in concert with Symphony Orchestra Augusta.

Ticket prices: $65, $51, $27, $15.

The 10th annual Golf Tournament and Spring Soiree is coming up Monday, May 8th.

A day of fine amateur golf on the award-winning picturesque greens of Augusta Country Club.

9:00 am – Registration

10:00 am – Shot Gun Start

*25 team slots available

Information about sponsorships for the tournament and tickets for the Spring Soiree is available at www.soaugusta.org or by calling 706.826.4705.

A starlit party with a Cajun flare held on the Trustee Commons of Episcopal Day School featuring the old-school Southern soul singer, Marc Broussard.