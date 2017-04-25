Synchronized swimming event coming to Aiken April 29

AIKEN, S.C.– It’s a sport and an art– synchronized swimming! And for the second year in a row, the Aiken Aquatic Art Mermaids are getting ready for their spring performance.





The sport requires a combination of serious swimming skills as well as creative and artistic abilities. Participants say in the end, the most important thing is getting some exercise while having a good time.

This weekend, they’re swimming with a very special guest performer, according to team captain Kathy Modesitt.

Kathy Modesitt, Captain Aiken Aquatic Art/ “The 2016 United States Masters Synchronized Swimming Champion, Jennifer Wrigley, and she’s going to be swimming her award winning routine. So we’re really excited to have her with us!

Dr. Holly Woltz is the creative director of the team. She says a background in swimming is more important that a dance background.

Dr. Holly Woltz, synchronized swimmer/ “Swimming and some athleticism and all of us teach each other so it is truly a team.”

You can catch synchronized swimming spring show, “Mermaid Memories,” this Saturday afternoon, April 29th, at 2:30 at the USC-Aiken pool on University Parkway. It’s free!

For more information go to thier facebook page, aiken aquatic art.