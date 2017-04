AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The woman injured in a chemical leak at a local company is out of the hospital.

Anita Wylds was released from Doctors Hospital this month.

She worked at Xytex and was injured on February 5th, when she responded to an alarm for a chemical leak.

Richmond County Sherriff’s Office Sergeant Greg Meagher went into the building to rescue Wylds.

He was able to save her, but never made it out.