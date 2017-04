AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Aquinas boys soccer team defeated Atkinson County 3-0 in the first round of the GHSA Class A playoffs on Wednesday.

Eduardo Barquet, Luke Graham and Jacob Shaver each scored for the Irish, who advance to play Whitefield Academy in the second round.

Other Scores:

ARC 3, Hardaway 2

Harlem 2, Vidalia 1

Washington County 1, Berrien 6

Westside 1, Toombs County 3

Glenn Hills 2, Bryan County 0

Thomson 0, Northside 6

Cross Creek 0, Columbus 11