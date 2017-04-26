Augusta’s Spencer prepares to defend heavyweight title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Brandon “Big Bear” Spencer is hitting his stride in the boxing world.

After a slow start to his career, he is 6-1 since he began training at Greubel’s MMA in 2015 and is the current American Boxing Association heavyweight champion.

For the first time since earning the belt last February, he will try to defend his title against Miree “Pink Panther” Coleman in May.

“I’m very excited,” Spencer said. “This is a fight I’ve always wanted. If you go to my Facebook page, the guy is always talking junk, taunting me, and I stand against bullying. I’m going to show people what you do to a bully.”

The heavyweight title fight is the headlining bout for “Thrill on the Hill,” which is scheduled for May 6th at Spencer’s alma mater Glenn Hills High School.

“My wife and kids are going to be at the fight,” Spencer said. “My old teachers are going to be there, so you know it means a lot to see everybody I love at the fight and once I get my hands raised at the end of the fight, it’s going to be a good time for celebration.”

The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

