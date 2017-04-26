GBI assisting with Swainsboro homicide

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Swainsboro Police Department in the investigation of a shooting death.

Police were dispatched to the area of Marion Street on Saturday, April 22nd, just around 11 p.m. in reference to gun shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 17-year-old Zavieon Ricks lying in the driveway of 502 Marion Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

20-year-old Khaul Davis was found in the doorway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Attempts to revive Ricks were unsuccessful. He later died at the scene as a result of the gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to Emanuel Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.