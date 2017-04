AUGUSTA, Ga.– The Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre will present Beth Henley’s warm-hearted, irreverent, and zany Pulitzer prize winning play, Crimes of the Heart the first three weekends in May. Read more about the show by clicking here.

For reservations and ticket information, call the box office at 706.793-8552.



Karen Brotherton, Nicole Swanson and Mary Ann Schweser play sisters and they talked about the show to host Jennie Montgomery.