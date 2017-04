BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is in custody after a shooting Monday night in Blackville.

Police arrested Larry Benjamin Smith and charged him with attempted murder.

The victim, Nathan Kenneth Halman was shot in the knee with a shotgun and taken to a hospital in Orangeburg for treatment.

According to an incident report, the suspect told an officer at the scene that he shot Halman because he wouldn’t leave and disrespected him.