Two arrested in missing person case, remains found

Related Coverage Richmond County deputies looking for missing 23-year-old man

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men are in custody in connection with the disappearance of a man in March. Investigators also state that they have found the mans remains.

24-year-old Antonio Deaunte Simpkins and 26-year-old Steven Ray Jackson were arrested Wednesday and charged with Kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Julian Williams.

Williams was last seen on Broad Street in Augusta around 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th.

Williams was believed to have been given a ride from Augusta to Beech Island at that time and dropped off on Spider Web Road.

Investigators and police canines located human remains on Wednesday behind and abandoned trailer on Spider Web Road.

Williams’ body will be taken to Newberry for an autopsy on Thursday. Investigators believe his death to be a homicide.

More charges for Simpkins and Jackson may be forthcoming.

The investigation in ongoing.