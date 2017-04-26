What’s trending on the web 4-26-17

Trending on the web 4-26-17
Trending on the web 4-26-17 x
Latest Galleries
-
Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday
-
Project Jackson Renderings
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
-
Gallery: Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti’s new president
-
Gallery: The Latest: State of emergency in Louisiana after tornadoes
-
Gallery: The Latest: New Orleans family describes surviving tornado
-
Gallery: The Latest: First Katrina, now a tornado, but woman has hope
It’s Wednesday and we have trending topics on social media.
Today’s trending topics range from local news to the most popular hashtags on social media.
Tune into WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more as our stories develop, and for more on social media follow WJBF on Instagram:@wjbf6, Twitter: @WJBF, SnapChat: WJBF 6, and on Facebook, WJBF NewsChannel 6 for your latest trending topics.
Trending Topics:
- #NationalPretzelDay
- Joe Johnson
- #ISO Joe
- Taco Bell’s new menu
- Dairy Queen in North Augusta
- Augusta Rocks
- Lisa Left Eye Lopez
- #WednesdayWisdom
- Fox New lawsuit
- China’s first home built aircraft
- Doritos