WJBF Scholar Athlete: Hephzibah’s Emani Mayo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Emani Mayo will leave Hephzibah as one of the Rebels best student-athletes.

She’s the 2017 valedictorian. She also stars on the track, softball field and most of all on the basketball court.

Mayo averaged 20 points per game this season. She was named first team all-state and finished her high school career with 1,693 points. And after just one visit, she committed to continue her career at Temple University.

“It felt like family as soon as I got there,” Mayo said. “It was wonderful.”

“It’s just exciting,” Emani’s father Manuel Mayo said. “It’s a blessing she received a full scholarship to play at Temple, but the fact that we have family there in [Philadelphia] has been a breath of fresh air. We also have family 15 minutes away from the campus, so it’s not like we’re just dropping them off and we’re hundreds of miles away.”

The family connections don’t stop at the extended family in Philadelphia, either. Emani’s twin sister, Nicolette, will also be attending Temple.