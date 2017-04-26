Woman To Watch: Sandy Turner, Founder of Good Samaritan House

It’s all smiles and laughs for Sandy Turner and her volunteers as they prepare on this Monday for another busy afternoon ahead at the Good Samaritan House in Dearing.

Sandy Turner//Founder of Good Samaritan House:

“Most patients have chronic disease like hypertension, diabetes, upper respiratory problems, urinary tract infections or respiratory tract infections.”

This all started 17 years ago before Turner retired as an educator at the Medical College of Georgia. She and her nursing students recognized the need for healthcare in the Dearing area so they started this free clinic.

Sandy Turner//Founder of Good Samaritan House:

“We started with the idea that we would operate as a gap between when they could regularly visit their regular provider. And what we found is more and more patients say that I’m the only person they see because they can’t afford to see anyone else.”

Gordon Thomas//Friend of Sandy Turner:

“It’s an extremely valuable ministry, I think, for the people of this area who might not otherwise have healthcare.”

Gordon Thomas says Turner is the ultimate Woman To Watch – having seeing how she’s helped thousands over the years.

Gordon Thomas//Friend of Sandy Turner:

“We don’t often stop long enough to acknowledge those people who are truly making a difference in our lives.”

And making a difference is exactly what Turner is doing.

Sandy Turner//Founder of Good Samaritan House:

“We had a patient a few weeks ago who had some chest pain and I sent him off to the emergency room right away and he ended up with some free stents put in.”

Turner says she hopes one day someone will step up and take over – but in the meantime she’ll continue running this clinic for free, helping those in need as long as she can.

Sandy Turner//Founder of Good Samaritan House:

“We all have to chip in this world and we all have something to give.”

The Good Samaritan House is located in Dearing accepts walk-ins every Monday from 12pm until 4:30pm.