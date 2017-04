AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Cassie Gress in connection with an aggravated assault that happened on Amanda Circle.

She was last seen riding in a gold Cadillac with Georgia license plate numbered PZP8420. Investigators warn that Gress is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.