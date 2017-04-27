Expectations high for SAIL charter school

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- Local parents are excited for their children to begin school at SAIL, or School for Art-Infused Learning. It’s a state charter school in Columbia Columbia set to open August 2017. About 400 students were selected through a lottery. Thursday night, parents of those students got an update from school leaders.

They only expected about 50 parents to attend their information meeting Thursday night, but hundreds showed up.

This turnout is a testament to families’ enthusiasm for the new charter school.

“It’s a golden opportunity to get her in,” said parent Keith Lowe. “She’s very much excited about arts and sciences and stuff, and I think this is a great opportunity for her.”

Around 400 students will attend SAIL in its innagural year.

Admission was determined by lottery. More than 1,000 kids were entered. Now, the waitlist is nearing 700 students.

“It’s really astounding,” said Michael Berg of SAIL student services. “It just shows you that in our area parents are looking for alternative forms of education. They’re looking for school choice, and the numbers prove it.”

Parents I talked to echoed that sentiment.

“It’s something different,” said parent Kinyada Jackson. “The curriculum is exciting. It’s fresh. It’s new. And you just never know.”

Thursday night, parents learned more.

“We’re meeting with all of our parents and students to go over policy, procedure and give them a chance to ask questions,” Berg said.

Expectations are high. Parents say they feel lucky their kids got in.

“It was like winning the lottery…the real lottery,” Jackson said.

Parents say they are also looking forward to the flexibility of a charter school.

“The parent involvement will probably be a lot. you know. closer because we can just introduce different things that traditional schools wouldn’t let you,” Jackson said.

Judging by the meeting’s turnout, SAIL parent involvement is already high.

Parents are still able to sign their kids up for the waitlist.

SAIL is set to begin classes on August 16th.