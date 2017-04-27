Five arrested in Burke County drug raid, half-pound of meth seized

By Published: Updated:

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Five people were taken into custody on Thursday after a drug raid on a home in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigations Division and Deputies from the Uniform Division executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Chrystal Lake Road.

Investigators took in a half-pound of methamphetamine along with various pills, marijuana, cash and other items.

The arrests are as follows:

  • Tommy Lynn Gilliam, 48, Failure to Appear – Theft by Taking
  • Dennis Lee Jennings, 50, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
  • Kenneth Manuel Pyke Jr., 46, Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Amanda Charlene Wilkes, 35, Marijuana Possession – Less Than an Ounce
  • Vikki Oakman Wright, 53, Trafficking Methamphetamine

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

Burke County Drug Raid April 27 2017

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s