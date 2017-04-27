Five arrested in Burke County drug raid, half-pound of meth seized

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Five people were taken into custody on Thursday after a drug raid on a home in Burke County.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigations Division and Deputies from the Uniform Division executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Chrystal Lake Road.
Investigators took in a half-pound of methamphetamine along with various pills, marijuana, cash and other items.
The arrests are as follows:
- Tommy Lynn Gilliam, 48, Failure to Appear – Theft by Taking
- Dennis Lee Jennings, 50, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Kenneth Manuel Pyke Jr., 46, Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Amanda Charlene Wilkes, 35, Marijuana Possession – Less Than an Ounce
- Vikki Oakman Wright, 53, Trafficking Methamphetamine
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.
Burke County Drug Raid April 27 2017
Burke County Drug Raid April 27 2017 x
