Five arrested in Burke County drug raid, half-pound of meth seized

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Five people were taken into custody on Thursday after a drug raid on a home in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Crime Suppression Team, Criminal Investigations Division and Deputies from the Uniform Division executed a search warrant on the 500 block of Chrystal Lake Road.

Investigators took in a half-pound of methamphetamine along with various pills, marijuana, cash and other items.

The arrests are as follows:

Tommy Lynn Gilliam, 48, Failure to Appear – Theft by Taking

Dennis Lee Jennings, 50, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Kenneth Manuel Pyke Jr., 46, Trafficking Methamphetamine

Amanda Charlene Wilkes, 35, Marijuana Possession – Less Than an Ounce

Vikki Oakman Wright, 53, Trafficking Methamphetamine

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

