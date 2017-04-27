Governor to approve more state power in struggling schools

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal plans to sign legislation giving the state broad authority to intervene at struggling local schools.

The bill is an alternative to Deal’s preferred strategy for low-performing schools: A constitutional amendment seeking to let the state take over some schools. Voters rejected that in November.

Lawmakers instead proposed a “chief turnaround officer” to work with struggling schools. Schools selected by the new official will sign contracts with the state, creating a plan to improve student performance. Deal’s signature will begin work to implement the plan, including a national search for the new position.

The bill still lays out dramatic consequences for schools that show no improvement within three years or that refuse to cooperate.

Deal's office says he plans to sign nine other education bills on Thursday.