GreenJackets’ Mazza throws first perfect game in South Atlantic League history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a night GreenJackets’ pitcher Domenic Mazza will never forget.

The 22-year-old left handed pitcher threw the first perfect in South Atlantic League history in a 9-0 win over Lexington on Tuesday night.

“I mean it was definitely a career night for me and something I’ll never forget with my teammates,” Mazza said. “The {Tim Tebow] home run aside, I don’t know if I ever envisioned throwing a perfect game for my life, but it was pretty special and spectacular.”

Mazza had originally been in the news this season after giving up a home run to Tim Tebow in his first professional at-bat.

Now, he’s receiving recognition for a historic night on his part.

“I mean [San Francisco Giants general manager] Bobby Evans gave me a call and that was awesome,” Mazza said. “Bert Bradley, our pitching coordinator, sent me a nice text, and I know there has been a lot of stuff they’ve show in San Francisco, so that’s all been really cool.”

Mazza’s next scheduled start is Tuesday at Kannapolis.