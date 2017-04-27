One woman dead after stabbing at Economy Inn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after an alleged stabbing at an area hotel.

Deputies were called at 9:45 Thursday morning to the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

When deputies arrived, the woman was already dead.

Investigators say she had been stabbed several times inside a motel room.

A suspect has not been located.

It’s worth noting that this motel has been plagued with crime problems over the years.

More than two years ago, a city task force showed up here after dozens of reports of prostitution and drug activity.

Augusta Code Enforcement ending up condemning the motel.

The Economy Inn reopened after fixing the reported violations.

