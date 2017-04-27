SC Lawmakers recognize North Augusta Lady Yellow Jackets for winning state championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Lady Yellow Jackets’ perfect season scored them the honor of a lifetime.

South Carolina District 83 Representative Bill Hixon passed a proclamation to have the North Augusta girl’s basketball team honored at the State House.

After nearly 60 years, the lady Yellow Jackets weren’t going to let anyone dribble away with their chances at the state title this season.

“We would always say well we want to win state. We want to win state,” said North Augusta High Junior Sarah Crews.

Game after game it seemed they just couldn’t be beat, scoring the ladies more than a state championship.

“There’s never been a North Augusta High School team, championship team that’s been on the house floor.” Hixon said.

It was a surreal moment to walk down the aisle of the South Carolina House Floor and be honored for winning both on and off the court.

“This is the best basketball team that I’ve ever played on,” Crews told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“This is definitely an awesome experience,” said North Augusta High Junior Amari Young. “It’s a blessing to come up here and be recognized in our state capital. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

The North Augusta winning spirit was passed on to House Speaker Pro Tempore Thomas Pope when the team presented him with a North Augusta High School hat. But not before he shared some important advice.

“Just when you go back home, don’t be taunting those fellas at school too much about how y’all are the champions and they haven’t delivered yet.” Pope joked. “Maybe that will inspire them.”

The state championship title may only last until the next season, but for this team it’s a moment that will last forever.

“You don’t forget a team like this,” Head Coach Crystal Cummings told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “The stuff they do on and off the court. Just their personality. Their work ethic and just all the individual moments we shared throughout the season.

The honors don’t end at the state capital.

The girl’s basketball team is also getting a big sign on the highway that says 2017 state champions.