Strom Thurmond baseball, softball win district playoff games

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) — The Strom Thurmond baseball and softball teams each won their district playoff games on Thursday night.

After dropping their first game to Wade Hampton, the Rebels baseball team avoided elimination with a 10-0 win over Timberland. They’ll play Wade Hampton again on Saturday with the winner advancing to face Waccamaw in the district finals.

The Rebels softball team beat Wade Hampton 6-0 in the first round of the district tournament. They play at Hanahan in the semifinals on Saturday.

SCHSL baseball district playoffs:

Aiken 4, South Pointe 1

Timberland 0, Strom Thurmond 10

Central 3, Fox Creek 6

Barnwell 4, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 11

Whitmire 1, Ridge Spring-Monetta 4

North Augusta at Blue Ridge (postponed to Friday)

South Aiken vs Travelers Rest (postponed to Friday)

SCHSL softball district playoffs:

South Aiken 1, Wren 2

Pickens 2, North Augusta 9

Midland Valley 2, Belton Honea-Path 1

Wade Hampton 0, Strom Thurmond 7

Silver Bluff 8, Whale Branch 2

Ride Spring-Monetta at McBee

SCISA softball playoffs:

Hammond 8, Augusta Christian 19